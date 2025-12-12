Concacaf Champions Cup Game to be Played in Hamilton

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa's 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup journey took shape today, as Concacaf officially confirmed the competition draw.

Ottawa will host its Round One opponent, Nashville SC of Major League Soccer (MLS), in the first leg of the competition on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium in Hamilton, Ont. The team will then travel to Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee for a second leg clash on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

The club's Round One home leg will be played in Hamilton, Ont. as Atlético Ottawa's home stadium (TD Place, Ottawa, ON) is unavailable due to an exciting renovation project.

"Atlético Ottawa is proud to be competing in its first Concacaf Champions Cup," said Manuel Vega, CEO, Atlético Ottawa. "The ongoing renovation at Lansdowne will position TD Place as a premier venue for future Concacaf events, with Atlético Ottawa recognized throughout the region. We're pleased to confirm that our 2026 Champions Cup home match will be held within a reasonable travel distance for our supporters, and we will work closely with our Season Seat Members, Supporters Groups and Partners to ensure the experience is accessible to all."

Vega added: "Venues across Ontario and Quebec were explored for this match, and we thank the Hamilton Sports Group for their collaboration on this project."

TD Place will be available in time to host Atlético Ottawa's 2026 Canadian Premier League campaign.

Atlético Ottawa drew Nashville SC in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup on Tuesday. This is the first time Ottawa is competing in the Concacaf Champions Cup, having qualified as 2025 Canadian Premier League Champions. Nashville qualified as the winners of the 2025 U.S. Open Cup and will make its second appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup next year, having last qualified in 2024. Domestically, Nashville finished the 2026 MLS regular season in sixth place in the Western Conference and reached the first round of the MLS Playoffs.

This will be the first meeting between Atlético Ottawa and Nashville SC. The winner of the Round One clash will face Inter Miami in the next round of the region's premier club competition.

