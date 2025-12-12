Forge FC's Zayne Bruno Named to Canada Soccer Men's U-20 Squad

HAMILTON, ONT. - Canada Soccer announced today its Men's U-20 National Team for two international friendlies in Costa Rica this month, with Forge FC midfielder Zayne Bruno included in the 23-player roster.

Canada will face Costa Rica on December 18 and 21 at the FCRF-Plycem Complex in Alajuela, Costa Rica. The matches are part of Canada Soccer's preparations for the 2026 CONCACAF U-20 Qualifiers in February, which will ultimately determine CONCACAF's representatives at the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup© in Azerbaijan and the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California.

"Zayne continues to earn these opportunities through the consistency he shows every day in our environment," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC. "His development over the past year has been excellent to watch, and these matches will give him valuable experience at the international level. We're proud to see him continue progressing with Canada Soccer."

Bruno, a Brampton native, joined Forge on a development contract in 2024 and signed an Exceptional Young Talent contract earlier this year before making his professional debut in April. He was previously selected for Canada Soccer's Men's U-18 National Team for international friendlies in Finland in September. He is part of the 2007-born player pool identified by Canada Soccer as it prepares the group ahead of the CONCACAF qualifying cycle, with these matches providing important international experience.







