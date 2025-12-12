Forge FC Set for February 3 Kickoff in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

Published on December 12, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Concacaf has confirmed the match dates and kickoff times for Forge FC's Round One matchup against Liga MX side Tigres UANL in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Forge will host Leg 1 in Hamilton on Tuesday, February 3 at 7 p.m. ET, marking the club's fourth appearance in the tournament. The return leg will be played one week later, with Forge travelling to Monterrey to face Tigres at Estadio Universitario on Tuesday, February 10 at 9 p.m. CST (10 p.m. ET).

Forge drew the Liga MX side earlier this week in Tuesday's official competition draw after qualifying as the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Regular Season Winners. This will be the first-ever meeting between the clubs.

Atlético Ottawa will also host its Round One opponent, Nashville SC of Major League Soccer (MLS), in the first leg of the competition on Tuesday, February 17 at 8 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium, as the club's home stadium (TD Place, Ottawa, ON) is unavailable due to a renovation project. More information on Atlético Ottawa's home match can be found here.

Ticket information for Leg 1 will be announced in the coming days. Fans can join the ticket waitlist here to receive early access once seats become available.

2026 Season Seat Members will have first priority for Concacaf Champions Cup tickets and will be able to secure seats for Forge FC's Leg 1 match at preferred member rates.

For more information on the Concacaf Champions Cup and Forge FC Memberships, visit canpl.ca/forgefc or contact a Forge FC ticket representative at 905-527-3674 or tickets@forgefootball.club.







Canadian Premier League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.