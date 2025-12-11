Forge FC Celebrates Five Players Named to 2025 CPL Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade

Forge FC is proud to announce that five of its players have been named to the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade, the most of any club this season, following the team's successful 2025 campaign as Regular Season Winners.

HAMILTON, ONT. - (Dec. 11, 2025) - Forge FC is proud to announce that five of its players have been named to the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade, the most of any club this season, following the team's successful 2025 campaign as Regular Season Winners.

The Best XI recognizes the top performers across the CPL season, including both the Regular Season and the Playoffs. Forge FC's representation is led by goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat, who earned the Golden Glove award, and defender Daniel Nimick, the Defender of the Year. Midfielder Kyle Bekker earns his third consecutive Best XI recognition after being named in 2023 and 2024, while defenders Rezart Rama and midfielder Nana Ampomah also earned spots in the prestigious list.

"Having five players named to the Best XI reflects the incredible quality and consistency our squad has shown throughout the season," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC. "It's a testament to the hard work, discipline, and talent of everyone at the club, and we couldn't be prouder of these players for representing Forge FC at the highest level."

The complete list of Forge FC players in the 2025 CPL Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade:

Goalkeeper: Jassem Koleilat

Defenders: Daniel Nimick, Rezart Rama

Midfielders: Nana Ampomah, Kyle Bekker

Forge FC looks forward to building on this success as the team prepares for the 2026 season, continuing to compete at the top of Canadian soccer.







