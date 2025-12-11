Four Atlético Players Feature in CPL Bext XI Fuelled by Gatorade

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has four of its players featured in the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade.

Defender Noah Abatneh, midfielder Manu Aparicio, and forwards David Rodríguez and Sam Salter all feature in the XI chosen by the League Football Department based on player performance throughout both the CPL regular season and playoffs.

Atlético Ottawa's four inclusions represent the second most amongst CPL clubs this season - with Forge FC earning five spots - and the most in club history since the inaugural Best XI began in 2023.

Abatneh concludes an impressive debut season in Ottawa with his first ever appearance in the Best XI after receiving two CPL award nominations for Defender of the Year and U-21 Player of the Year. He also led the league in total passes completed (1984) while leading Ottawa to the second best defensive record during the regular season.

Aparicio earns his second career Best XI recognition after featuring in 2023 as a member of Pacific FC. This season's inclusion gives Aparicio another accolade under his belt after receiving a nomination for the 2025 CPL Players Player of the Year Award.

Rodríguez's inclusion caps off a season in which he received nominations for both the CPL Players Player of the Year Award, the CPL Player of the Year Award, and took home the CPL Final MVP award after scoring a brace against Cavalry FC in a thrilling finale. Rodríguez ended the season with 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions.

Salter receives his first Best XI inclusion after setting a new CPL regular season goal record (19 goals in a single season) en route to a Golden Boot win. He also won the 2025 CPL Players Player of the Year, and Player of the Year awards in his final season with the club before a move to Swedish first division side GAIS.

The full CPL Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade can be found below:

Goalkeeper: Jassem Koleilat (Forge FC)

Defenders: Noah Abatneh (Atlético Ottawa), Daniel Nimick (Forge FC), Rezart Rama (Forge FC)

Midfielders: Nana Ampomah (Forge FC), Sergio Camargo (Cavalry FC), Manuel Aparicio (Atlético Ottawa), Kyle Bekker (Forge FC)

Forwards: David Rodríguez (Atlético Ottawa), Tiago Coimbra (Halifax Wanderers FC), Samuel Salter (Atlético Ottawa)

