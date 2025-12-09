2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Draw to Determine Atlético Ottawa's Round One Opponent

OTTAWA, ON - Members of the media are invited to follow the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Official Draw live on YouTube and through the Confederation's TV partner networks in the region.

The draw will take place on Tuesday, December 9, from 7pm ET onwards as Atlético Ottawa - alongside the other 26 teams i the competition - will discover their Round One opponents. Click here for more information.

WHAT

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Draw

WHO

27 participating clubs

WHEN

Tuesday, December 9 at 7pm ET

The broadcast will start promptly at 7pm ET live on YouTube

WHERE

Virtual: Official Draw | 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup







