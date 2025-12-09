2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Draw to Determine Atlético Ottawa's Round One Opponent
Published on December 9, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Atletico Ottawa News Release
OTTAWA, ON - Members of the media are invited to follow the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Official Draw live on YouTube and through the Confederation's TV partner networks in the region.
The draw will take place on Tuesday, December 9, from 7pm ET onwards as Atlético Ottawa - alongside the other 26 teams i the competition - will discover their Round One opponents. Click here for more information.
WHAT
2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Draw
WHO
27 participating clubs
WHEN
Tuesday, December 9 at 7pm ET
The broadcast will start promptly at 7pm ET live on YouTube
WHERE
Virtual: Official Draw | 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
