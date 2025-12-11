Canadian Premier League Unveils 2025 Best Xi Fuelled by Gatorade

Published on December 11, 2025







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today unveiled the 2025 CPL Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade, honouring the top players through the recently completed League Season, which encompasses the Regular Season and the Playoffs.

The Best XI, which is determined by the League Football Department, includes players from four clubs and features eight Canadians. Atlético Ottawa, the 2025 CPL Playoff Champions, and Forge FC, the 2025 Regular Season Winners, are represented by four and five honourees respectively, while players from Cavalry FC and the Halifax Wanderers FC are also featured.

"Each season, this recognition reflects the highest standard of performance in our league," said Costa Smyrniotis, Executive Vice President, Soccer, Canadian Premier League. "To deliver consistently at this level, across the demands of a long campaign and intense playoff push, requires exceptional quality, discipline and resilience. This year's Best XI exemplifies the strength and growth of our competition, and we extend our congratulations to all players selected."

All players named to this year's Best XI were nominated, or finished as finalists, for at least one of the CPL's annual individual awards, including: Best U-21 Canadian Player winner Tiago Coimbra of Halifax; Golden Glove winner Jassem Koleilat of Forge; Defender of the Year winner Daniel Nimick of Forge; and Golden Boot, Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year winner Samuel Salter of Atlético Ottawa. Atlético Ottawa's David Rodríguez was also named the 2025 CPL Final MVP, after scoring both of the team's two goals, including the iconic and viral 'Icicle Kick.'

This year's squad includes eight first-time Best XI honourees, while Forge FC's Kyle Bekker earns his third consecutive recognition after being named to the League's inaugural Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade in 2023 and again in 2024. Manuel Aparicio of Atlético Ottawa and Daniel Nimick of Forge FC were also previously recognized in the Best XI in 2023.

The complete 2025 CPL Best XI Fuelled by Gatorade is as follows:

Goalkeeper: Jassem Koleilat (Forge FC)

Defenders: Noah Abatneh (Atlético Ottawa), Daniel Nimick (Forge FC), Rezart Rama (Forge FC)

Midfielders: Nana Ampomah (Forge FC), Sergio Camargo (Cavalry FC), Manuel Aparicio (Atlético Ottawa), Kyle Bekker (Forge FC)

Forwards: David Rodríguez (Atlético Ottawa), Tiago Coimbra (Halifax Wanderers FC), Samuel Salter (Atlético Ottawa)







