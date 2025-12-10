Roster Update: Atlético Ottawa (December 2025)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa confirmed today the contract status of its current roster following the conclusion of the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) season.

Nine returning players have guaranteed contracts for the 2026 season: Defenders Loïc Cloutier, Joaquim Coulanges, Brett Levis and Sergei Kozlovskiy; midfielders Gabriel Antinoro and Jean-Aniel Assi; and forwards Ralph Khoury, Richie Ennin and Ballou Tabla.

Atlético Ottawa holds club options on three players and has until Dec. 31 to trigger those options for 2026: Goalkeeper Tristan Crampton; defender Jason Hartill (U SPORTS); and midfielder Manu Aparicio.

Mexican midfielder Juan 'Coque' Castro has had his 2026 club option automatically executed after meeting a performance trigger within his contract. Canadian defender Noah Abatneh has also had his option executed and both players will return to Atlético Ottawa in 2026.

Contracts for 8 players expire at the end of the year: Goalkeeper Nathan Ingham; defenders Amer Didić and Tyr Duhaney-Walker; midfielders Kevin Dos Santos, Alberto Zapater, Noah Verhoeven, Abou Sissoko; and forward Sam Salter. Jonathan Grant's contract, which was terminated by mutual agreement in August, was also due to expire at the end of the year.

Salter will join Sweden first-tier side Göteborgs Atlet- och Idrottssällskap (GAIS) on January 1, 2026, following the expiry of his contract. Dos Santos will also not return to the club for the 2026 season, while striker Monty Patterson has had his contract terminated by mutual agreement.

David Rodríguez and Kevin Ortega (Atlético San Luis), Antonio Álvarez (Club América), and Roni Mbomio (Atlético Madrid) have returned to their respective clubs following the expiry of their loan deals with Atlético Ottawa. Iker Moreno was previously recalled by Altético San Luis in July.

Contract discussions are ongoing with all players who have club options, expired contracts and are free agents. Timelines for public announcements remain at the club's discretion.

2026 Atlético Ottawa Roster as of December 10, 2025:

Goalkeepers: N/A

Defenders: Loïc Cloutier (CAN), Joaquim Coulanges (CAN), Brett Levis (CAN), Sergei Kozlovskiy (CAN), Noah Abatneh (CAN)

Midfielders: Gabriel Antinoro (CAN), Jean-Aniel Assi (CAN), Juan 'Coque' Castro (MEX)

Forwards: Ralph Khoury (CAN), Richie Ennin (CAN), Ballou Tabla (CAN)

Additionally, Atlético Ottawa have picked Carleton University's Joseph Daher and Brock University's Gabriel Tardiff in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft, presented by Degree. Both players will join Atlético's pre-season, looking to earn a U SPORTS contract for the 2026 CPL season.

