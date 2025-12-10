Cavalry FC Announces End of Season Roster Updates

Published on December 10, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today confirmed the contract status of its 2025 roster following the conclusion of the 2025 CPL season.

Eleven players have contracts guaranteed through the 2026 season: defenders Bradley Kamdem-Fewo, Daan Klomp, Levi Laing, and Callum Montgomery; midfielders Sergio Camargo, Maël Henry, and James McGlinchey; forwards Caniggia Elva, Jay Herdman, Goteh Ntignee, and Tobias Warschewski. Camargo's contract was guaranteed after he achieved a performance goal that automatically triggered his 2026 Club Option.

Cavalry holds club options on seven players and has until Dec. 31 to trigger those options for 2026: defenders Tom Field, Michael Harms, and Eryk Kobza; midfielders Michael Baldisimo, Diego Gutierrez, and Niko Myroniuk; and forward Ayman Sellouf.

Contracts for goalkeeper Joseph Holliday; defender Fraser Aird; midfielder Shamit Shome; forwards Nicolas Wähling, and Ali Musse will expire on Dec. 31, as well as the loan for defender Mihail Gherasimencov from Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The club remains in discussions with these players.

Goalkeeper Marco Carducci has departed as his contract with the club comes to an end. Cavalry thanks Marco for his contributions and wishes him the best for the future.

Current 2026 Cavalry FC Roster as of Dec. 10, 2025

Defenders: Bradley Kamdem-Fewo, Daan Klomp, Levi Laing, Callum Montgomery

Midfielders: Sergio Camargo, Maël Henry, James McGlinchey

Forwards: Caniggia Elva, Jay Herdman, Goteh Ntignee, Tobias Warschewski







