Cavalry FC Advances to 2025 Canadian Premier League Final

Published on November 3, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC has advanced to the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Final following a 1-0 win against Forge FC at Hamilton Stadium on Sunday.

The club will travel to Ottawa, Ont. to face Atlético Ottawa in the 2025 CPL Final on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. ET. at TD Place.

All remaining matches in the CPL's Rise to the North, the quest to lift the coveted North Star Cup as CPL Champions by winning the CPL Final, will be broadcast on TSN and OneSoccer. The eventual CPL Champions will also earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, the premier club competition in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

For more information on the CPL Playoffs, please visit https://www.canpl.ca/ risetothenorth.







Canadian Premier League Stories from November 3, 2025

Cavalry FC Advances to 2025 Canadian Premier League Final - Cavalry FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.