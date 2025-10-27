Cavalry FC Goalkeeper Marco Carducci Nominated for Canadian Premier League's Golden Glove Award

Published on October 27, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Calgary, Alta. - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced on Monday the nominees for this year's Golden Glove award, honouring the best goalkeeper during the 2025 CPL Regular Season.

The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as by select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2025 CPL Regular Season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

Carducci played every minute during the Cavs regular season, continuing his run as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in league history. He recorded seven clean sheets and finished second among all CPL goalkeepers in total successful long passes (131), highlighting his ability to initiate play from the back. A veteran presence for the club, Carducci once again proved integral to the club's defensive stability. This marks Carducci's fourth career Golden Glove nomination.

The winner of the Golden Glove award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived by artist Kellipalik Etidloie and carved by Ruben Komangapik. The Canadian Inuit Dog statue is awarded annually to the CPL goalkeeper voted best at his position because the Canadian Inuit Dog and goalkeepers are, similarly, protectors who play vital roles in guarding their communities.

The 2025 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. MT, with appearances by OneSoccer personalities, current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.







