We Are in Vancouver this Weekend

Don't miss The Outcome this weekend.

This Saturday, the top 5 Clubs hunt for the CPL Shield and the chance to represent on the continental stage, while players pursue individual glory to write their names into history. Everyone has something to chase and something to lose as they fight to keep rising. It's down to the wire as the top 5 teams duke it out for the chance to host a home playoff match! Everything depends on how the regular season ends this weekend - as all teams play simultaneously in The Outcome. The Outcome takes place this Saturday at 2 pm MT. Watch on OneSoccer or TSN.

A 3rd place finish means we host a CPL Playoff match on ATCO Field on Sunday October 26 (time TBD).

A 4th place finish means we host a CPL Playoff match on ATCO Field on Wednesday October 22 (time TBD).

A 5th place finish means we will be travelling (no home match on ATCO field) for the Knockout Match.

Season Ticket Holders are able to claim their seats now in the event we host a playoff match on ATCO Field. You will have the opportunity again if and when a date is confirmed. If we do not host - you will receive a credit toward your 2026 Season Ticket renewal. Why wait? Beat the rush and claim your seats now!







