Our Next Home Match Is this Weekend âš1/2

Our Next Home Match Is this Weekend

Published on September 9, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Join us on Saturday, September 13 for our 4th annual PRIDE match vs Halifax Wanderers FC. The lads are 3rd in the CPL table and yet to clinch a playoff spot. Every point matters as we approach the end of the regular season - so come support us! Get loud and help us breakaway from the pack.

Together, we'll celebrate inclusivity, diversity, and the beautiful game in a matchday full of colour and community spirit. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m., with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Get your tickets now to enjoy special Pride-themed celebrations, and plenty of fun for the whole family. Wear your red, bring your energy, and help us create an atmosphere that reflects both the passion of our fans and the pride of our community.

- FREE Pride Bucket Hats - compliments of VW Canada & South Centre VW

- DJ Kass performing on the Scotiabank Stage

- Free PRIDE merch for the first 500 fans

- Italian Centre Panino Toss

-- Food Trucks in the lower plaza!

- AllState on site with activations

- Cavalry FC Mini Pitch in the Cardel Homes Family Zone

- 50% Off our Macron Training Jersey

- Mini soccer ball giveaways - courtesy of Firefly Solar

- Youth Singers of Calgary performing the National Anthem

Get your Tickets Now

Grilled Cheese - 3 Ways

We've got you covered with three grilled cheese versions: a three-cheese blend, to a fig and apple combination and something for those who like a little spice, you'll be craving these all season long.







