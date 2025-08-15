Cavalry FC Provides U SPORTS, Development Contract Updates

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced it will retain midfielder Max Piepgrass on a CPL-U SPORTS contract through the end of the 2025 season.

"Max has played a really important role in our season so far," said Tommy Wheeldon Jr., Head Coach & General Manager, Cavalry FC. "He's shown the value of our connection to the U SPORTS system as a key part of our pathway for players. He also shows the value of patience and perseverance, given he made his first appearance for us back in 2021. His ability to connect the play, range of pass and cover ground defensively are great assets to have in our squad."

Cavalry will also retain Piepgrass' U SPORTS rights, as well as the U SPORTS rights of forward Owen Antoniuk, for the 2026 CPL season. Cavalry will be able to sign each player to a CPL-U SPORTS contract next season without him needing to enter the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS draft.

Both Piepgrass and Antoniuk, who has now returned to the University of Calgary, are guaranteed an invite to Cavalry's pre-season training camp in 2026.

The CPL-U SPORTS contract for goalkeeper Daniel Clarke has culminated, while goalkeeper Neven Fewster and defender Matas Jokubaitis have mutually agreed to terminate their respective development contracts with the club. Fewster has committed to the University of Las Vegas.







