Halifax Wanderers Los Two U SPORTS Players, Probo

Published on August 15, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers announced today that goalkeeper Sinclair Astridge and forward Joven Mann are returning to their respective U SPORTS programs following the culmination of their 2025 CPL - U SPORTS contracts. The Wanderers have retained the rights to both players for the 2026 season.

Additionally, the Wanderers announced that midfielder Giorgio Probo has departed the club following the mutual termination of his contract.

Astridge was signed by the Wanderers after a strong 2024 season at Halifax's Dalhousie University, leading all AUS goalkeepers in save percentage and was an AUS First-Team All-Star selection. The 20-year-old featured prominently for the Wanderers Development team, including the 2025 International Summer Series against Wrexham AFC.

Mann was the Wanderers' second-round selection in the 2025 CPL - U SPORTS Draft after a solid rookie season at the University of British Columbia. The forward from Surrey, BC, scored the U SPORTS title-winning goal at last fall's national championship. Mann made his Wanderers debut on May 7 in the Canadian Championship against Forge FC.

By retaining the rights to Astridge and Mann, both players will not re-enter the upcoming CPL - U SPORTS draft and will be invited to Wanderers training camp in 2026, looking to earn new contracts.

Probo, 26, departs Halifax after a season and a half with the Wanderers. The midfielder from Italy signed ahead of the 2024 CPL season after two years at Creighton University in the NCAA. He made 44 appearances for the club, tallying six goals and five assists.

