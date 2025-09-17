Wanderers Sign Canadian Midfielder Luka Juricic

Published on September 17, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Halifax Wanderers midfielder Luka Juricic

Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers have signed Canadian midfielder Luka Juricic to a contract through the 2025 Canadian Premier League season with club options for 2026 and 2027.

From Brampton, Ontario, Juricic is a central midfielder who comes to Halifax after several development years overseas in Hungary, Croatia and Slovenia. He was a member of Canada's under-20 team, playing alongside current Wanderers Alessandro Biello, Tavio Ciccarelli and Adam Pearlman. Previously, he was involved in the Croatia youth national team setup and played competitive matches with the country's U-19 team.

"Luka is a young player that we feel is able to contribute to the team with his technical ability, size and passing range," Wanderers head coach Patrice Gheisar said. "He comes in after some great experience in Europe, and we've been tracking his progress, including this season in League1 Ontario and during his trial with our first team. We were also able to see him play for us in our friendly against Portland, and that gave us a good read on his abilities playing at this level."

In 2022, Juricic relocated to Hungary to join Puskás Akadémia FC in the country's top division. He spent parts of three seasons with the club, playing for Puskás AFC II and Puskás AFC U19 before a move to Croatia with NK Zrinski Osječko in 2024. In 2025, Juricic signed with NK Bistrica in Slovenia before a return to Canada for the League1 Ontario season.

Juricic, 20, made 16 appearances for Scrosoppi FC, scoring four goals, including an important brace that led Scrosoppi to a 3-1 victory over Vaughan Azzurri to capture the men's L1 Cup this summer. Earlier in August, he joined the Wanderers on a trial, featuring in Halifax's international friendly on August 6 against Portland Hearts of Pine.

"I'm extremely excited to be signing with the Wanderers, and I'm looking forward to giving everything I have for the club and the supporters," Jurisic said. "The atmosphere at the Wanderers Grounds is something special, and I can't wait to play in front of such passionate supporters. Fans can expect a hardworking player who brings intensity and competes in every moment of the game."

Juricic is the Wanderers' ninth U21 signing of the 2025 season and would remain a U21 player in 2026. He is eligible for selection for Halifax's upcoming match on Saturday, Sept. 20, against Pacific FC.

