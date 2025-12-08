Halifax Wanderers End of Season Roster Update

Published on December 8, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Halifax Wanderers announced today the contract status of its current roster following the conclusion of the 2025 Canadian Premier League season.

Nine players have guaranteed contracts for the 2026 season: defender Thomas Meilleur-Giguère, midfielders Lorenzo Callegari, Isaiah Johnston and Andre Rampersad, and forwards Jason Bahamboula, Yohan Baï, Tavio Ciccarelli, Tiago Coimbra and Ryan Telfer.

The Wanderers have club options on eight players and have until Dec. 31 to exercise those options for 2025: Goalkeeper Rayane Yesli; defenders Jefferson Alphonse, Julian Dunn, Nassim Mekideche and Kareem Sow; midfielders Luka Juricic and Camilo Vasconcelos; and forward Reshaun Walkes.

Contracts for goalkeeper Aiden Rushenas, defender Wesley Timoteo, and midfielders Vitor Dias, Jérémy Gagnon-Laparé, and Sean Rea expire at the end of 2025, along with the development permit for midfielder Ben Marsh.

Alessandro Biello (CF Montreal) and Adam Pearlman (Toronto FC) returned to their respective clubs upon the expiration of their loans at the end of the CPL season.

Current Halifax Wanderers Roster

Defenders: Thomas Meilleur-Giguère

Midfielders: Lorenzo Callegari, Isaiah Johnston, Andre Rampersad

Forwards: Jason Bahamboula, Yohan Baï, Tavio Ciccarelli, Tiago Coimbra, Ryan Telfer







