Hamilton Sports Group Welcomes Local Business Leader and Philanthropist Angelo Paletta to Its Ownership Group

Published on December 8, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Hamilton Sports Group (HSG) is pleased to announce that respected business leader and philanthropist Angelo Paletta has joined the organization as a minority owner. A long-time valued member of the Hamilton and Burlington region, Paletta brings decades of executive leadership, entrepreneurial success and a strong commitment to regional philanthropic initiatives - along with significant global sports investment experience, including ownership stakes in McLaren Racing and the X Games.

Hamilton Sports Group owns and operates the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL), as well as a master license agreement with Hamilton Stadium, a modern multipurpose venue in central Hamilton. Formed in 2022, Hamilton Sports Group was created to secure the long-term success of professional football, soccer and major sports ventures in the city.

Paletta joins a committed local ownership group that includes "Caretaker" Bob Young, iconic Hamilton-based company Stelco, and senior sports executives Scott Mitchell (Managing Partner, Hamilton Sports Group), Jim Lawson and Marwan Hage. Young remains the Chair and largest single shareholder of Hamilton Sports Group, while Mitchell continues to serve as Managing Partner.

"We are thrilled to welcome Angelo to the Hamilton Sports Group ownership family," said Scott Mitchell, Managing Partner & CEO, Hamilton Sports Group. "Angelo brings an exceptional breadth of business experience and understands how to grow enterprises, build partnerships and elevate communities - expertise that will be instrumental as Hamilton Sports Group enters its next phase of growth. No one cares more deeply about Hamilton and Burlington than Angelo. His commitment to giving back and his belief in the power of sport align perfectly with our long-term vision, and he will be a tremendous partner as we continue to strengthen our teams, invest in our fans and build a legacy for generations."

Paletta has spent more than 40 years leading and investing in successful companies across real estate, food processing, entertainment, venture capital and international sports, including TNG Capital Corp, TNG Exotics & Limited Editions, TNG Properties Inc. and Princess Gates Entertainment Inc. His global sports portfolio also includes ownership stakes in McLaren Racing and the X Games.

His family has been a pillar of business and community development in the region for generations, and he continues that legacy through ongoing philanthropic work supporting youth, health care, education and local charitable organizations. Paletta has been widely recognized for his community leadership, including receiving Burlington's Distinguished Philanthropist Award and, most recently, the King Charles III Coronation Medal, alongside numerous other honorary and civic distinctions.

"This region is built on strength, passion and community," said Angelo Paletta. "I grew up idolizing Angelo Mosca, and my family has supported this team for as long as I can remember - my mother still watches every game. It's an honour to join Hamilton Sports Group and contribute to a franchise that means so much to me, my family and the Greater Hamilton community. I'm excited to support the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC and their ongoing commitment to excellence, community impact and elevating the fan experience for generations to come."







Canadian Premier League Stories from December 8, 2025

Hamilton Sports Group Welcomes Local Business Leader and Philanthropist Angelo Paletta to Its Ownership Group - Forge FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.