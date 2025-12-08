Forge FC Confirms Departure of Forward David Choinière After Seven Seasons

HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) confirms today that forward David Choinière is departing the club.

Choinière, 28, has been with Forge FC since the club's and league's inaugural season in 2019. The left winger made 191 appearances across the Canadian Premier League, TELUS Canadian Championship and Concacaf competitions over seven seasons with the club, recording 31 goals and 27 assists.

Choinière has been a central figure as Forge established itself as the League's winningest club, helping the organization win four CPL Championships (2019, 2020, 2022 and 2023) and played a key role in securing the CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners in both 2024 and 2025.

Among his signature moments were: scoring the club's first-ever Concacaf competition winner in 2019, the decisive goal in the 2019 CPL Final, a crucial goal in the 2022 CPL Final, and becoming the first CPL player to score in the Concacaf Champions Cup in 2022.

"David's impact on this club has been immense," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC. "He's a day-one player and one of the cornerstones of how we started in 2019. Over his seven years here, he lived through all of the big moments of this club and has been at the forefront of so many of them, from our early Concacaf victories to scoring in CPL Finals. When you think about Forge's big games, David has always been there."

"When you look at his contributions, his relentless work ethic stands out..He's a player who always wants to succeed for himself and for the team, something rare to find. Off the field, he's a great person to work with, open to learning and always pushing himself to be better. That's what makes him special."

"Forge means a lot to me," Choinière said. "I spent seven years here and grew so much as a person and as a player. This club has been my home, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. I'm grateful for the people here, for the fans, and for all the support over the years."

Forge FC extends its sincere thanks to David for his years of dedication and impact, and wishes him continued success in the next chapter of his career.







