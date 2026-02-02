Wanderers Sign Canadian Defender Marcus Godinho

Published on February 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC News Release







Halifax, NS - The Canadian Premier League released the 2026 regular season schedule on Monday afternoon, presented by WestJet. The Halifax Wanderers open the season with two matches on the road against Vancouver FC (April 4) and Inter Toronto (April 11).

The race to lift the CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners will begin on Friday, April 4 and continue through The Outcome on Sunday, Oct. 25, when the Regular Season concludes. The campaign will then move into the CPL Playoffs and the final stretch of the rise to the North Star Cup, culminating with the CPL Final on the weekend of Nov. 21 to 22.

Halifax returns to the Wanderers Grounds for the club's home opener on Saturday, April 18, against Pacific FC (2 p.m. AT kickoff). Single-match tickets go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Feb. 4 at 12 p.m. AT. Wanderers Season Seat Members can access an exclusive pre-sale now for additional single-match tickets. Fans can go to HFXWanderersFC.ca/Tickets to secure their seats.

"In 2025, we set new records for attendance at the Wanderers Grounds with over 100,000 fans coming through our gates," Wanderers founder and managing partner Derek Martin said. "2026 is the year Canada welcomes the World and we couldn't be more excited to welcome our fans back home for a terrific slate of matches, including our traditional holiday matches."

The Wanderers' opening match on April 4 against Vancouver wraps up an exciting double-header to kick off the 2026 CPL Season. Forge FC welcomes Atlético Ottawa in the first match of the new league season, which once again sees each team meet all seven of its opponents twice at home and twice on the road, for 14 home matches and 14 away matches.

Halifax's final match of the regular season brings the squad home to the Wanderers Grounds for a matchup with league newcomers FC Supra on Sunday, October 25. All eight CPL teams will be in action that day, as the league's final standings will be determined in an exciting final day featuring four matches.

In addition to league play, the Halifax Wanderers will face Forge FC in the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round, with the match scheduled to be played between May 5 and May 10.

All regular-season and playoff matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of soccer in Canada.







