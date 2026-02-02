Vancouver FC Release 2026 Regular Season Schedule

Published on February 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC today announced its 28-game schedule for the 2026 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Regular Season, presented by WestJet, as the club prepares for its fourth campaign in the league. The race to lift the CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners will begin on Friday, April 4 and continue through The Outcome on Sunday, Oct. 25, when the Regular Season concludes. The campaign will then move into the CPL Playoffs and the final stretch of the rise to the North Star Cup, culminating with the CPL Final on the weekend of Nov. 21 to 22.

Vancouver will contest a balanced Regular Season schedule, facing each of the league's seven opponents four times - twice at home and twice on the road - for a total of 14 home and 14 away matches. In its fourth CPL season, the club will compete for the CPL Shield and an automatic berth in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The Eagles will open their 2026 Regular Season with back-to-back home matches at Willoughby Stadium at the Langley Events Centre, beginning with the club's home opener on Saturday, April 4 against Halifax Wanderers, followed by a matchup with defending CPL Shield winners Forge FC on Sunday, April 12.

Vancouver's road schedule begins on Sunday, April 19 at Inter Toronto FC. The club's longest stretch away from Langley will follow, with consecutive road matches against Inter Toronto FC, Atlético Ottawa and Pacific FC between April 19 and May 3.

The club will close the 2026 Regular Season on the road against Cavalry FC on Sunday, Oct. 25. All CPL matches on the final day of the Regular Season will kick off simultaneously at 1 p.m. PT, determining playoff qualification and postseason seeding.

In addition to league play, Vancouver FC is set to face Langley United of the British Columbia Premier League (formerly known as League1 BC) in the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship Preliminary Round, with the match scheduled to be played between May 5 and May 10.

All 2026 Regular Season matches will be broadcast on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of soccer in Canada. Fans eager to be part of the action can secure their seats now by purchasing a Flex Pack or Season Tickets. Additional information on single-game tickets will be announced in the coming weeks.

The complete 2025 CPL Regular Season schedule is available at http://schedule.cplsoccer.com.







