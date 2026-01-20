Forward Henri Godbout Returns to Vancouver FC on CPL-U Sports Contract

Published on January 20, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of forward Henri Godbout, who rejoins the club for a second season on a CPL U-SPORTS contract.

Godbout, 20, returns to Vancouver FC after most recently competing with the University of British Columbia (UBC) Thunderbirds during the 2025 to 2026 Canada West season. The forward recorded nine goals and three assists, highlighted by a last-second strike that propelled the Thunderbirds to the Canada West Final and secured qualification for the U SPORTS Men's Soccer Championship.

Named Canada West Men's Soccer Rookie of the Year in 2024, he was first linked to Vancouver FC after being selected out of UBC with the second overall pick in the 2025 CPL-U SPORTS Draft. A native of Seattle, Wash., Godbout earned his first CPL-U SPORTS contract with the Eagles following a strong pre-season in April 2025

Godbout went on to make 16 appearances during the 2025 CPL season, logging 588 minutes and scoring once. He returned to UBC in August 2025, with Vancouver FC retaining his CPL-U SPORTS rights for the 2026 season - allowing the club to re-sign the attacker without having Godbout needing to re-enter the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft.

Quick Facts About Godbout

Name: Henri Kim Godbout

Pronunciation: ON-ree GOD-boo

Birthdate: April 27, 2005 (20)

Nationality: American, Canadian

Last Club: UBC Thunderbirds

Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of January 20, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo

Defenders: David Norman Jr., Matteo Campagna, Morey Doner, Paris Gee, Tom Field, Tyler Crawford

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Emrick Fotsing, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi, Michel da Silva, Nicolás Mezquida, Thomas Powell, Vasco Fry

Forwards: Henri Godbout, Kevin Podgorni, Mohamed Amissi, Terran Campbell, Thiernoi Bah







