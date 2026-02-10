Michel da Silva Joins Palmeiras on Loan from Vancouver FC

Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) has reached an agreement with Brazilian club Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras for the loan of midfielder Michel da Silva.

Da Silva, 19, departs Vancouver FC after joining the club in July 2025. He made 16 appearances across all competitions and scored one goal, which came during the first leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final against 2025 CPL North Star Cup champions Atlético Ottawa. His long-range strike opened the scoring and gave Vancouver a crucial advantage ahead of the return leg in the nation's capital. The goal helped the club advance to the final against city rivals Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Da Silva was identified by Vancouver FC after standing out with EC Fortaleza's U-20 side in his hometown in Brazil. Having spent his development years within the club's academy system, he brought top-flight Brazilian experience to Vancouver FC and played a key role in the club's improved performances during the second half of the 2025 season.

"From the moment Michel joined us, it was clear he would make an immediate impact. His technical ability, vision, and maturity at such a young age helped our squad level up during the second half of the 2025 season, contributing to some of our most important performances of the year," said Rob Friend, President, Vancouver FC. "This transfer is another milestone for the club, highlighting our commitment to developing young talent and providing players opportunities to reach the highest levels of the global game. We are proud to have supported Michel's journey and look forward to seeing him continue to grow at Palmeiras."

Da Silva's transfer represents another milestone in Vancouver FC's history, as he becomes the latest young player developed by the club to take the next step at the highest level of the global game. His move follows in the footsteps of Grady McDonnell, further reinforcing the club's commitment to providing meaningful opportunities for young talent and contributing to the growth of the game.

Widely regarded as one of the most successful clubs in South America, Palmeiras is the most decorated side in Brasileirão Série A history and a three-time CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores champion, having reached the final three times in the past six years and winning the competition twice. Renowned for identifying, developing, and transferring elite young players, the club boasts one of the continent's premier academy systems, having produced talents such as Endrick, Estêvão and Gabriel Jesus.

Da Silva will remain with Palmeiras until January 26, 2027. The loan agreement includes a guaranteed fee and an option for a permanent transfer, with financial terms remaining undisclosed.

