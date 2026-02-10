Pacific FC Announces New First Assistant Coach Yiannis Tsalatsidis

Published on February 10, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the addition of Yiannis Tsalatsidis (YAA-NEE SA-LA-SEE-THESE) as first assistant coach for the upcoming season. The Winnipeg-born coach joins Pacific with an impressive coaching pedigree including holding a Canadian National A License, the highest certification available for coaches in Canada.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity and clear on the work ahead, said Tsalatsidis. "We are building a team of 20 leaders, where no one has to ask for permission to step up. This responsibility will express itself as a team that has no limits."

Tsalatsidis' experience includes seven years within Canada Soccer's nationally aligned Regional Excel (REX) Center system, where he served as Technical Director and Coach Educator. Most notably, Tsalatsidis was part of a specialized team of remote analysts who supported Canada Soccer's Women's National Team during the 2019 FIFA World Cup.

Prior to joining Pacific, Tsalatsidis spent two seasons with CPL side Cavalry FC as an opposition analyst and individual skills coach. He also served as Head Coach and Technical Director at FC London, where he led their Ontario Premier League (formerly League1 Ontario) program while working with high-performance youth players.

Tsalatsidis has coaching experience at the university level, having worked with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies women's soccer program. He has also contributed to Canada Soccer's youth national team programs, co-leading U-17 National REX ID camps and supporting U-17 and U-20 national team camps.

Tsalatisdis joins returning head coach James Merriman and assistant coach Chris Merriman. Trevor Stiles returns to the role of goalkeeper coach after having that role for the 2024 season. Stiles is a former Paralympic soccer player whose experience competing at the highest level of para-sport informs his coaching philosophy and work with Pacific's 'keepers Sean Melvin and Eleias Himaras.

Pacific FC Coaching Staff

Head Coach: James Merriman

First Assistant Coach: Yannis Tsalatsidis

Assistant Coach: Chris Merriman

Goalkeeper Coach: Trevor Stiles







