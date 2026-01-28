Pacific FC Re-Signs Mattias Vales to Exceptional Young Talent Contract

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the re-signing of midfielder Mattias Vales to an Exceptional Young Talent Standard Player Contract guaranteed through 2027, with 2028 and 2029 club options.

Vales, 17, returns to the club following a strong 2025 season that saw him make his professional debut, logging 106 minutes across six CPL matches. "Mattias showed much growth throughout the 2025 season," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He earned his opportunity through hard work in training and showing his potential. His directness of play, intensity, and willingness to take on defenders brings energy to our attack. We're excited to continue his development and see him take the next step in 2026."

The native of Victoria featured for Pacific in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship before earning CPL minutes later that season. His performances also led to selection with Team BC at the 2025 Canada Summer Games, where he scored twice and was named to the Team Canada Starting XI.

A product of Pacific FC's youth pathway, Vales developed through local programs before progressing through the club's academy system, where he continued his transition into the professional environment. He also gained international experience in January 2025, training with VfL Bochum's U-21 side through Pacific FC's Bundesliga partnership. Under the Exceptional Young Talent contract designation, Vales is eligible to play for Pacific FC while maintaining his development with the club's youth system. This designation reflects the CPL's commitment to developing young Canadian talent and providing clear pathways from youth to the professional game.

"I'm grateful for another chance to represent Pacific FC and play in front of our home supporters at Starlight Stadium," said Vales. "Last season was only the beginning. Training with the first team every day has taught me so much, and I'm ready to make a big impact in 2026. This is home for me, and I want to help bring success to both the club and the community."

The re-signing of Vales continues Pacific FC's long-standing philosophy of investing in local talent and building for the future. Since the club's inception in 2019, developing Vancouver Island's best young players has been a cornerstone of the organization's identity and long-term vision for building a competitive, sustainable squad.

Pacific FC will open their 2026 CPL season in early April at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C. Full schedule details will be announced in the coming week. Link to photos of Vales. Photo credit: Sheldon Mack. Current 2026 Pacific FC Roster as of January 28: Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin, Eleias Himaras

Defenders: Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Christian Greco-Taylor, Diego Konincks, Joshua Belluz

Midfielders: Sean Young, Aidan Daniels, Matteo Schiavoni, Sami Keshavarz, Matthew Baldisimo, Roshawn Juhmi, Lukas Browning, Mattias Vales

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Alejandro D í az, Yann Toualy







