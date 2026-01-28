Vancouver FC Adds Local Talents Proctor and de Souza to Squad

Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of Canadian defender Kian Proctor, as well as the addition of goalkeeper Matheus de Souza on a CPL-U SPORTS contract.

Proctor, 20, joins Vancouver FC after most recently competing with Simon Fraser University during the 2024 and 2025 NCAA Division I seasons. The defender recorded eight goals and four assists in 33 appearances, earning a unanimous first-team selection and later being named Great Northwest Athletic Conference 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

A local from Delta, B.C., Proctor also played with TSS Rovers in the British Columbia Premier League (previously known as League1 BC) and was selected for the Kamloops International Cup this past year, where he faced Nottingham Forest U-21.

Proctor joins the club through 2026, with club options for 2027 and 2028.

De Souza, 20, earns his first CPL-U SPORTS contract with Vancouver FC through 2026 after joining the squad for pre-season. The Surrey, B.C. native was selected fifth overall in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft out of the University of the Fraser Valley and will compete in the club's first-ever Concacaf Champions Cup campaign against defending champions Cruz Azul, alongside the upcoming CPL Regular Season.

Following the signings of Matheus de Souza and Henri Godbout, Vancouver FC can still add one more player on a CPL-U SPORTS contract in 2026.

Quick Facts About Proctor:

Name: Kian Hugh Proctor

Pronunciation: KEE-an PROK-ter

Birthdate: August 24, 2005 (20)

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Simon Fraser University (SFU)

Quick Facts About De Souza:

Name: Matheus de Souza

Pronunciation: Mah-TAY-us duh SOO-zuh

Birthdate: October 1, 2005 (20)

Nationality: Canadian, Brazilian

Last Club: University of The Fraser Valley (UFV)

Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of January 28, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo, Matheus de Souza

Defenders: David Norman Jr., Kian Proctor, Matteo Campagna, Morey Doner, Paris Gee, Tom Field, Tyler Crawford

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Emrick Fotsing, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi, Michel da Silva, Nicolás Mezquida, Thomas Powell, Vasco Fry

Forwards: Henri Godbout, Kevin Podgorni, Mohamed Amissi, Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah







