Vancouver FC Unveils 2026 Away Kit

Published on February 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today unveiled its 2026 away kit, a design rooted in national pride and created for a club and a country, ready for the world stage.

Rooted in national pride and designed for the global stage, Vancouver FC's 2026 away kit reflects a club and a country, ready to be seen. The clean white base signals a new era, echoing both the purity of possibility and the snow-capped peaks that frame the Lower Mainland.

Bold red trims ground the design in Canada's identity, while a dynamic maple leaf pattern bursts outward across the jersey, symbolizing the growth of the game radiating from Vancouver to the world. Subtle yet powerful, the detailing honours the city's deep connection to Canadian soccer history while embracing what lies ahead.

Built to represent more than a matchday, the away kit is a statement of ambition, worn with pride, shaped by heritage, and ready for the world stage.

"We're thrilled to unveil Vancouver FC's 2026 Away Kit," said Bill Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer, Vancouver FC. "Forged in the ambition of a region on the rise and on the shoulders of local volunteers and builders that have helped grow the game for decades, this kit represents a club that continues to build the game with purpose. With eyes turning to Canada in 2026, this is the Valley stepping forward with confidence, where national team dreams grow roots and take off."

The 2026 season marks the CPL's inaugural partnership with hummel as the League's official Kit and Apparel Partner. While new to the CPL, the partnership continues the League's established approach to bespoke kit design, with Vancouver FC's identity and connection to its community remaining central.

The 2026 collection introduces several league-wide firsts through the hummel partnership, including fully customized goalkeeper kits, a new performance fabric and an updated CPL legacy patch featuring the North Star Cup. Fans will also notice a refreshed name and number font, along with enhanced silicone club and league crests. For the first time in CPL history, all 2026 kits will feature the League's crest displayed in club colours on the sleeve.

The kit will be available for purchase online and in store beginning Wednesday, Feb. 4. Additional information on tickets and membership packages for the 2026 season will be announced in the coming weeks.







Canadian Premier League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.