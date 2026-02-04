Pacific FC's Record Appearance Maker Sean Young Transfers to Loudoun United FC

Published on February 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, BC - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that midfielder Sean Young has transferred to Virginia-based Loudoun United FC of the USL Championship, ending a remarkable chapter in club history.

Young departs as Pacific FC's all-time appearance leader with 157 matches played across all competitions since joining the club in July 2020. The Victoria native amassed 10,547 minutes in a Tridents jersey, establishing himself as one of the most important figures in the club's history.

"Sean is our first true home-grown player developing locally here in Victoria representing the Island from grassroots to playing over 100 professional matches in the CPL," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "The league was created to give Canadian players more development opportunities, he now sits as our record appearance holder and needs to challenge himself in a different environment."

A product of the Vancouver Island soccer pathway and Oak Bay High School graduate, Young progressed through Bays United FC, Westcastle FC, and the Victoria Highlanders before becoming the first player on Pacific FC's roster to advance from grassroots to professional soccer entirely through the Island's system. His journey exemplifies the pathway Pacific FC set out to create upon their establishment in 2018.

During his tenure with the Tridents, Young helped Pacific FC capture the 2021 CPL Championship and was named CPL Player of the Month in May 2023. His consistent performances attracted attention from clubs across North America, with Major League Soccer and international sides monitoring his progress over the past two seasons.

"Being able to sign professionally in my hometown with Pacific FC has been a dream come true. These past six seasons have given me countless memories to keep forever, such as winning a Championship in 2021, playing in Concacaf matches and several magical Canadian Championship nights at Starlight Stadium," said Young. "There's something very special about representing the community you grew up in and playing in front of the family and friends who have supported you from day one. A special thank you to the fans and supporter groups for always showing up. I'm grateful for every moment I've had here."

In his final season with Pacific FC in 2025, Young made 25 appearances, continuing to be a vital presence in the club's midfield. Over his career with the Tridents, he contributed 10 goals and 7 assists while becoming known for his box-to-box abilities and professional attitude.

Young becomes the first player in Pacific FC history to transfer to the USL Championship, adding another milestone to his already impressive list of achievements with the club. He was also the first Pacific FC player to reach 100 appearances across all competitions, achieving that landmark on April 19, 2024, in front of family and friends at Starlight Stadium.

"He's a champion here at Pacific this will always be his home and we wish him the very best in his next steps in the USL," said Merriman.

Current 2026 Pacific FC Roster as of February 4:

Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin, Eleias Himaras

Defenders: Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Christian Greco-Taylor, Diego Konincks, Joshua Belluz

Midfielders: Aidan Daniels, Matteo Schiavoni, Sami Keshavarz, Matthew Baldisimo, Roshawn Juhmi, Lukas Browning, Mattias Vales

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Alejandro D í az, Yann Toualy

Stay tuned to pacificfc.ca and follow the club on X, Instagram and Facebook for the latest news.







Canadian Premier League Stories from February 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.