Cavalry FC Unveils 2026 Primary Kit

Published on February 4, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today unveiled its 2026 primary kit, the inaugural kit in partnership with Hummel.

The 2026 primary kit embodies elements and features of the club's inaugural 2019 primary kit, reflective of the club's roots, refined for today. The kit honours the club's legacy with a woven chevron pattern running throughout, a subtle nod to the club's history and strength that has carried Cavalry FC forward.

A bold white sash cuts clean across the front, timeless and unmistakably Cavalry. Inside the neckline is a featured quote excerpt from Spruce Meadows' Co-Founder Ron Southern on the meaning of excellence, "Going Far Beyond the Call of Duty". This is to serve as a constant reminder of the standard that defines the club. Near the hem at the base of the kit, is the signature of Spruce Meadows and Cavalry FC Co-Founder Margaret Southern. This is woven in as a symbol of belief and ambition, and a salute to the legacy she has created. The kit marks a statement of the club's identity, and the history it continues to write.

The 2026 season marks the CPL's inaugural partnership with hummel as the league's official kit and apparel partner. While new to the CPL, the partnership continues the league's established approach to bespoke kit design, with Cavalry's identity and connection to its community remaining central. The collection introduces several league-wide firsts through the hummel partnership, including fully customizable goalkeeper kits, a new performance fabric and an updated CPL legacy patch featuring the North Star Cup. Fans will also notice a refreshed name and number font, along with enhanced silicone club and league crests. For the first time in CPL history, all 2026 kits will feature the league's crest displayed in club colours on the sleeve.

The 2026 Cavalry FC primary kit is now available for pre-order at cavalryfcshop.com.







