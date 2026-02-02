Vancouver FC Signs Local Midfielder Damiano Pecile

Published on February 2, 2026

Vancouver FC News Release







Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of Canadian central midfielder Damiano Pecile to a contract guaranteed through 2026, with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Pecile, 23, joins Vancouver FC after most recently competing with Portuguese side SC Covilhã during the 2025 Liga 3 season. The Italo-Canadian also had stints with other European clubs, including Italian sides Venezia FC and Vis Pesaro 1898, recording 11 goals and 3 assists during his time in Europe.

A local from Burnaby, B.C., Pecile is a product of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy and signed an MLS Homegrown contract in February 2020. On the international stage, he helped Canada qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, following a fourth-place finish at the Concacaf U-17 Championship.

Pecile made his first appearance in the Canadian youth program at just 14, identified through a national camp led by coach Ante Jazić.

Quick Facts About Pecile

Name: Damiano Daniele Pecile

Pronunciation: DAH-mee-AH-noh PEH-cheel

Birthdate: April 11, 2002 (23)

Nationality: Canadian, Italian

Last Club: SC Covilhã

Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of February 2, 2026:

Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo, Matheus de Souza

Defenders: David Norman Jr.,Kian Proctor, Matteo Campagna, Morey Doner, Paris Gee, Tom Field, Tyler Crawford

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Damiano Pecile, Emrick Fotsing, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi, Michel da Silva, Nicolás Mezquida, Thomas Powell, Vasco Fry

Forwards: Henri Godbout, Kevin Podgorni, Mohamed Amissi, Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah







