Vancouver FC Signs Local Midfielder Damiano Pecile
Published on February 2, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)
Vancouver FC News Release
Langley, B.C. - Vancouver FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the signing of Canadian central midfielder Damiano Pecile to a contract guaranteed through 2026, with club options for 2027 and 2028.
Pecile, 23, joins Vancouver FC after most recently competing with Portuguese side SC Covilhã during the 2025 Liga 3 season. The Italo-Canadian also had stints with other European clubs, including Italian sides Venezia FC and Vis Pesaro 1898, recording 11 goals and 3 assists during his time in Europe.
A local from Burnaby, B.C., Pecile is a product of the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Academy and signed an MLS Homegrown contract in February 2020. On the international stage, he helped Canada qualify for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, following a fourth-place finish at the Concacaf U-17 Championship.
Pecile made his first appearance in the Canadian youth program at just 14, identified through a national camp led by coach Ante Jazić.
Quick Facts About Pecile
Name: Damiano Daniele Pecile
Pronunciation: DAH-mee-AH-noh PEH-cheel
Birthdate: April 11, 2002 (23)
Nationality: Canadian, Italian
Last Club: SC Covilhã
Current Vancouver FC Roster Overview as of February 2, 2026:
Goalkeepers: Callum Irving, Felipe Jaramillo, Matheus de Souza
Defenders: David Norman Jr.,Kian Proctor, Matteo Campagna, Morey Doner, Paris Gee, Tom Field, Tyler Crawford
Midfielders: Abdoulaye Ouattara, Damiano Pecile, Emrick Fotsing, Luis Toomey, Marcello Polisi, Michel da Silva, Nicolás Mezquida, Thomas Powell, Vasco Fry
Forwards: Henri Godbout, Kevin Podgorni, Mohamed Amissi, Terran Campbell, Thierno Bah
