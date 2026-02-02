2026 Canadian Premier League Regular Season Schedule Revealed

TORONTO - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today released its 112-game 2026 Regular Season schedule, presented by WestJet, the Official Airline of the League, as it prepares for its eighth season at a pivotal moment for the game in Canada.

In a year when soccer will command unprecedented attention across the country, the 2026 CPL season has been intentionally structured to help translate that moment into lasting connection from coast to coast, ensuring fans have meaningful ways to engage with the Canadian game in their communities, both before and after a landmark period for the sport in the country and globally.

The Regular Season will run from April through October. The season will then shift to the CPL Playoffs, culminating with the crowning of the CPL Champion at the CPL Final, to be played the weekend of Nov. 21 to 22.

"With soccer on the verge of its most transformative year in Canada's history, this year's Canadian Premier League schedule is built to harness that energy, creating not only a memorable moment for fans across the country, but a roadmap for sustained growth and innovation in the sport long into the future," said James Johnson, Group CEO, Canadian Soccer Business. "This is about being intentional in how we grow the game and ensuring we are ready to meet the opportunity in front of us."

With international attention on the game turning toward Canada, the 2026 season also marks an appropriate moment for the League to compete for the first time under its refreshed brand identity. The new look provides a clearer, more cohesive expression of the CPL's place within the Canadian soccer story, supporting heightened visibility during a pivotal year while reinforcing the League's long-term role in strengthening the domestic game and building a lasting legacy beyond the tournament year, at home and on the global stage. The new brand identity will extend onto fields across the country through Premier Soccer Leagues Canada (PSLC), formerly League1 Canada, which also unveiled a refreshed look last week as part of Canadian Soccer Business' league portfolio realignment. PSLC will complement the CPL's 2026 season through aligned community initiatives and on-field expression throughout the year, with scheduling details to be announced at a later date.

The season will get underway on Saturday, April 4 with reigning Regular Season Winners Forge FC hosting reigning CPL Champions Atlético Ottawa. The match launches a three-week opening stretch that sees clubs return to their communities and set the tone for the year ahead. All eight clubs will host their home openers by Sunday, April 26, highlighted by FC Supra du Québec's inaugural CPL home match on Sunday, April 19, a milestone that expands the League's national footprint into Quebec and adds a new chapter to the professional game in Canada.

In June, clubs will stage a series of celebration matches across the country, including three matches on June 10, in Toronto, Vancouver, and Hamilton, designed to kick off the festivities and bring fans together ahead of the biggest tournament in soccer history officially getting underway on Canadian soil on June 11. Regular Season play will then pause as the global game takes centre stage. During this period, CPL clubs will remain active in their communities, serving as local hubs for fans to gather, celebrate, and connect with the game across the country.

Regular Season action will resume on June 26, welcoming the CPL back ahead of a national celebration on July 1, when the League will mark Canada Day with a pair of matches - the League's first Canada Day doubleheader since 2021.

The final stretch of the season begins on September 1 with the return of Rise to the North, as The Chase to lift the CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners intensifies. That push will culminate with The Outcome on October 25, before the campaign shifts to the CPL Playoffs and ultimately the CPL Final, where the 2026 CPL Champions will be crowned.

All CPL matches will be available live on OneSoccer, the dedicated home of Canadian soccer, with additional broadcast details to be announced at a later date. Match dates and times are subject to change.

