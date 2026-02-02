Pacific FC Unveils 2026 Canadian Premier League Schedule, Presented by WestJet

Pacific FC News Release







Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the club's 2026 Regular Season schedule, presented by WestJet, marking the eighth season of professional soccer on Vancouver Island.

In an exciting development for fans throughout the region, Pacific will play four regular season matches at Royal Athletic Park (RAP) in downtown Victoria with the remainder of the club's home fixtures taking place at Starlight Stadium in Langford. The club played one sold out match at RAP in September 2025 which was a highlight of the season. Pacific now invites fans to RAP on Sunday, April 26, Sunday May 3, Sunday, Oct. 11 and Sunday Oct. 25, the final day of the regular season.

With a revamped roster and renewed determination, Pacific is ready to compete and give supporters across Vancouver Island something to celebrate in 2026, which promises to be one of the most memorable years in Canadian soccer history.

"We look forward to welcoming back fans to both Starlight Stadium and Royal Athletic Park this season," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "Our team is incredibly hungry, focused, and motivated to start our preseason. We know there is great work to be done and we've had our challenges both on and off the field but believe we've still got strong support in our community that are behind this team."

Following on the success of the previous RAP match, Pacific will once again take the opportunity to engage with supporters in downtown Victoria while maintaining Starlight Stadium as the club's primary home venue. The historic venue of RAP has been a soccer landmark in the capital region for decades and provides a unique atmosphere for both players and fans.

Pacific FC will open their 2025 CPL season on Saturday, April 5 with a home match at Starlight Stadium against Cavalry FC. Below is the full schedule for the 2026 campaign, with ticket information available at pacificfc.ca.

"Players are returning with great motivation, and we've also added new energy to our group," said Merriman. "We are excited to start the 2026 season."







