Pacific FC Signs Goalkeeper Eleias Himaras

Published on January 8, 2026 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced that the club has signed Eleias Himaras (eh-LYE-uhs hee-MAH-ras) to a guaranteed contract through 2026 with club options for 2027 and 2028.

Himaras, 23, most recently played for Valour FC in the 2025 season. Prior to that, the native of London, Ont. spent three seasons with Inter Toronto FC (previously York United FC) from 2022-2024, making 19 CPL appearances. He made his CPL debut in August 2022, coming on as a first-half substitute before earning his first start the following week in a 3-2 victory over FC Edmonton.

"Eleias is a strong shot stopper who excels in playing from the back and is hungry and ambitious to push his game to another level," said James Merriman, Head Coach, Pacific FC. "He's been patient in his development but has taken his opportunities when given. We believe in his potential and are excited to get to work."

Himaras' football journey began at age five with London NorWest Optimist SC before joining the Toronto FC Academy in 2018. He gained valuable experience in League1 Ontario with FC London in 2021, appearing in 10 matches with seven wins and two clean sheets before spending the 2022 season with Electric City FC.

On the international stage, Himaras represented Canada at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, making his debut against New Zealand.

Himaras joins fellow shot stopper Sean Melvin as Pacific's goalkeepers available for selection for the upcoming Canadian Premier League season.

Current 2026 Pacific FC Roster as of January 8:

Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin, Eleias Himaras

Defenders: Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Christian Greco-Taylor, Diego Konincks

Midfielders: Sean Young, Aidan Daniels, Matteo Schiavoni, Sami Keshavarz, Matthew Baldisimo, Roshawn Juhmi, Lukas Browning

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Alejandro D í az, Yann Toualy, Veniamin Chernyshev

