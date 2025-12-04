Pacific FC Announces End of Season Roster Update

Published on December 4, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, B.C. - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) today confirmed the contract status of its 2025 roster following the conclusion of this year's season. The club enters the offseason with optimism and excitement, retaining strong talent across key positions while holding options on several fan favourites who played important roles throughout the campaign.

As Pacific continues building toward an ambitious 2026 season, the club is actively identifying and pursuing a few key additions, players who bring not only quality on the pitch, but also strong character, leadership, and experience. These pieces will be essential in elevating the squad and reinforcing a positive culture established within the team.

The update also includes a number of contract expirations and departures as part of natural roster evolution, with the club expressing gratitude for the contributions of all departing players.

Pacific FC looks ahead to the upcoming season with confidence, continued belief in its core group, and excitement for the new additions that will help shape the next chapter.

Players Returning for 2026

Nine players are on returning contracts for the 2026 season:

Defenders: Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung

Midfielders: Sean Young, Aidan Daniels, Matteo Schiavoni, Sami Keshavarz

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt

Forward Alejandro D í az, who returned to Pacific in July 2025 on loan, has been made a permanent transfer guaranteed through 2027.

Club Options Executed

Pacific has executed the 2026 club options on the following players: Christian Greco-Taylor, Sean Melvin and Yann Toualy.

Pacific FC holds club options for three players and has until December 31 to execute those contracts for the 2026 season. Those players include:

Defenders: Matthew Baldisimo

Midfields: Lukas Browning-Lagerfelt and Roshawn Juhmi

Pacific has declined options on the following players: Daniel De Pauli, Ahmad Mansour, Emanuel Montejano, Daniel Zadravec and Dario Zanatta who become free agents as of Jan. 1, 2026.

Contracts Expired

Contracts for two players provide opportunities for potential re-signings and discussions are still underway:

Defender: Aly Ndom

Midfielder: Georges Mukumbilwa

Developments Contracts

Players on Development Contracts, including Mattias Vales and Veniamin Chernyshev, will continue to train with Pacific FC and will be invited to preseason camp.

U SPORTS Picks

Pacific FC selected midfielder Luke Norman from the University of British Columbia and defender Archie Tugwell out of the University of Victoria in the 2026 CPL-U SPORTS Draft. Both players will be invited to preseason training with Pacific, where they can compete for a roster spot for the 2026 CPL season.

Pacific has retained the U SPORTS rights for defenders Eric Lajeunesse and Fin Tugwell for 2026. The club is able to sign these players to a CPL-U SPORTS Contract without them entering the draft.

Current 2026 Pacific FC Roster as of December 4:

Goalkeepers: Sean Melvin

Defenders: Juan Quintana, Kadin Chung, Christian Greco-Taylor, Eric Lajeunesse, Fin Tugwell

Midfielders: Sean Young, Aidan Daniels, Matteo Schiavoni, Sami Keshavarz, Mattias Vales

Forwards: Marco Bustos, Josh Heard, Ronan Kratt, Alejandro D í az, Yann Toualy, Veniamin Chernyshev

Pacific FC will continue to provide roster updates throughout the off season as the club looks forward to the 2026 season.

