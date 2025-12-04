Forge FC Confirms Departure of Defender Malik Owolabi-Belewu

Published on December 4, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) confirms today that defender Malik Owolabi-Belewu is departing the club.

Owolabi-Belewu, 23, joined Forge on April 8, 2022, and made 87 appearances across the CPL, TELUS Canadian Championship and Concacaf Champions Cup over four seasons. The left-sided centre-back was an important part of a Forge side that captured CPL Playoff Championships in 2022 and 2023 and secured the CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners in 2024 and 2025.

"Malik's growth from his first preseason in 2022 to where he is today has been tremendous," said Bobby Smyrniotis, Head Coach and Sporting Director, Forge FC.

"He became a confident, reliable defender who builds out of the back, locks down top opponents and consistently steps up in big moments. What I'll miss most is his energy, his smile and his love of the game. It's infectious in the locker room and pushes everyone around him. I know he'll carry that forward in this next stage of his career."

