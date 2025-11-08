Forge FC Capture Three Major Honours at 2025 CPL Awards

Published on November 8, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC took centre stage at the 2025 Canadian Premier League Awards in Ottawa on Friday night, with defender Daniel Nimick, goalkeeper Jassem Koleilat, and head coach Bobby Smyrniotis all earning major league honours following a historic Regular Season campaign.

Nimick was named CPL Defender of the Year, Koleilat earned the CPL Golden Glove, and Smyrniotis was recognized as CPL Coach of the Year, marking a dominant night for the club after repeating as Regular Season Winners and lifting the CPL Shield.

Daniel Nimick - CPL Defender of the Year

Nimick, 25, capped a stellar first season in Hamilton by being named the league's top defender. The centre-back anchored Forge's back line with consistency and two-way quality, leading all CPL players in progressive carries (282), blocks (24) and possessions won in the defensive third (99). Nimick also ranked second among CPL defenders with at least 500 minutes played in goals conceded per 90 (0.83) while contributing two goals and four assists. This is Nimick's first Defender of the Year win and second career nomination.

Jassem Koleilat - CPL Golden Glove

Koleilat, 26, earned the Golden Glove after a record-breaking season in which he appeared in 27 of 28 matches and led all CPL goalkeepers with 13 clean sheets - a new single-season league record. He finished with 61 saves and the fewest goals conceded per 90 (0.78), the third-lowest mark in league history among goalkeepers with at least 1,000 minutes played. His 73.8 save percentage ranked second in the league, showcasing his reliability and command in net. This marks his first Golden Glove nomination and first win, with his performances proving pivotal in helping Forge secure the CPL Shield.

Bobby Smyrniotis - CPL Coach of the Year

Smyrniotis earned his second career Coach of the Year award (previously 2024) and seventh nomination after guiding Forge to another exceptional campaign. The club finished 16-10-2, setting a CPL record for fewest losses in a 28-match season, and went unbeaten at home for the first time. Forge opened the season with an incredible 20-match unbeaten run (Apr. 5-Aug. 30) and closed the year with 51 goals scored and only 22 conceded - the second-best offensive and defensive totals in CPL history. Forge's +29 goal differential also ranked second-highest all-time, underscoring Smyrniotis' ability to deliver excellence on both sides of the ball.







