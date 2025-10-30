Three Forge FC Players Named to CPL Players' Player of the Year Shortlist

Published on October 30, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC forward Nana Ampomah, midfielder Kyle Bekker, and defender Daniel Nimick have been named to the Canadian Premier League's 10-player shortlist for the 2025 Players' Player of the Year award - the league's only honour voted on exclusively by CPL players.

The shortlist highlights the standout performers of the 2025 CPL regular season as determined by their peers. Each CPL player submits a three-player ballot, excluding themselves and their teammates, to determine the 10 finalists and eventual winner. The recipient will be announced Friday, Nov. 7, in Ottawa, Ont., as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

Ampomah continued to be one of Forge's most dynamic attacking threats, driving play with pace, creativity, and scoring presence. Captain Kyle Bekker once again demonstrated his leadership and influence in midfield, guiding the club through another strong campaign. Nimick, also shortlisted for CPL Defender of the Year, anchored Forge's back line with steady defensive work and composure in possession. The trio's contributions were central to Forge's regular season success.

The Players' Player of the Year winner will receive a handcrafted Inuit soapstone muskox sculpture by artist Ruben Komangapik, symbolizing leadership, strength, and the respect of one's peers.

Fans can watch the 2025 CPL Awards ceremony live on OneSoccer at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.







