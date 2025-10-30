Four Atleti Players Nominated for CPL Players' Player of the Year Award

Published on October 30, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has four players nominated for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Player's Player of the Year award.

Forwards Ballou Tabla, David Rodríguez and Samuel Salter, as well as midfielder Manu Aparicio, have been selected as finalists following a vote by their peers across the CPL.

The Players' Player of the Year shortlist recognizes the best players of the 2025 CPL Regular Season as judged by their peers. Each CPL player is asked to provide a three-man shortlist, and that voting is subsequently used to determine the 10 finalists, as well as the ultimate winner.

Players are not able to vote for themselves or include a teammate on their ballot. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

Ten players from five CPL clubs were named the 10-man shortlist for Players' Player of the Year:

Julian Altobelli, York United FC

Nana Ampomah, Forge FC

Manuel Aparicio, Atlético Ottawa

Kyle Bekker, Forge FC

Tiago Coimbra, Halifax Wanderers FC

Ali Musse, Cavalry FC

Daniel Nimick, Forge FC

David Rodríguez, Atlético Ottawa

Samuel Salter, Atlético Ottawa

Ballou Tabla, Atlético Ottawa

Voting for the Players' Player of the Year award is based on performances during the 2025 CPL Regular Season, not including the TELUS Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or 2025 CPL Playoffs action.

The winner of the Players' Player of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived and carved by artist Ruben Komangapik. The Muskox statue was chosen to honour the Players' Player of the Year award winner because the animal earns the respect of his herd through his leadership and organization, and gains recognition from his peers for his commanding presence in the heat of battle.

The 2025 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, with appearances by OneSoccer personalities, current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

Atlético today defeated Forge FC in the Championship Semi-Final in Hamilton to bring a second Canadian Premier League Final to the nation's capital. Atleti hosted the 2022 CPL Final at TD Place against Forge in front of almost 15,000 fans.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, at the TD Place Box Office or by contacting Atlético Ottawa.







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.