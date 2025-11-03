Atlético's Salter, Rodríguez Nominated for 2025 Player of the Year

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa forwards David Rodríguez and Sam Salter have been nominated for the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Player of the Year award.

Salter, 25, delivered one of the most prolific scoring seasons in CPL history in 2025, capturing the Golden Boot with 19 goals, a new all-time single-season record. He also led the league in total goal contributions (23), tying another CPL single-season record, and paced all CPL players in shots on target (45), also an all-time league mark. Salter finished third among all CPL players in possessions won in the final third (17), demonstrating his impact beyond the penalty area. His performance defined Atlético Ottawa's attacking identity throughout the campaign. This is Salter's first nomination for the award and second of the awards season as he is also nominated for Players' Player of the Year.

Rodríguez, 23, shaped much of Atlético Ottawa's attacking rhythm in 2025, producing one of the most creative and dynamic midfield campaigns in league history. He led the CPL in assists (nine), tying the single-season record previously set by Sean Rea with Valour FC in 2022, and finished second in total goal contributions (18), only behind teammate Samuel Salter (23). Rodríguez also led the league in chances created (67), the second-highest single-season total in CPL history, and set a league record for most touches in the opposition box in a season (147). His 231 progressive carries led all non-defenders, and his 142 duels won ranked fourth among CPL players. This is his first nomination for the award, and second of the awards season as he is also nominated for Players' Player of the Year.

Cavalry FC's Sergio Camargo and Forge FC's Kyle Bekker and Daniel Nimick are also nominated for the award in 2025. The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as by select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2025 CPL Regular Season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

Voting for the CPL's Player of the Year award is based on performances during the 2025 Regular Season, not including the TELUS Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or the 2025 CPL Playoffs action.

The winner of the Player of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived of by artist Pitseolak Qimirpik and carved by Ruben Komangapik. The Nikisuittuq statue is a type of inukshuk, a stone landmark built to lead a traveller home. Its top stone points toward the North Star, making it an important landmark in navigation.

The 2025 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, with appearances by OneSoccer personalities, current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

Atlético Ottawa will host Cavalry FC in the 2025 Canadian Premier League Final on Sunday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET, live on TSN and OneSoccer). Atleti hosted the 2022 CPL Final at TD Place against Forge in front of almost 15,000 fans.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, at the TD Place Box Office, or by contacting Atlético Ottawa. The North Stands of TD Place are open, and ticket sales are approaching 10,000 with Suites, Club Level and South Stand Lower Bowl almost sold out.







