Atlético Ottawa to Host Cavalry FC in the CPL Final at TD Place

Published on November 2, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa will host Cavalry FC in the 2025 Canadian Premier League Final on Sunday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET, live on TSN and OneSoccer).

Cavalry FC defeated Forge FC (final score: 1-0) today in the Contender Semi-Final at Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON. This is the first time that Atlético and Cavalry FC will meet in the Final, and the first year since the league's inception in 2019 that the Final won't feature Hamilton's Forge FC.

Cavalry FC hosted and won the 2024 CPL Final.

Atlético also defeated Forge FC in the Championship Semi-Final last weekend to bring a second Canadian Premier League Final to the nation's capital. Atleti hosted the 2022 CPL Final at TD Place against Forge in front of almost 15,000 fans.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, at the TD Place Box Office, or by contacting Atlético Ottawa. The North Stands of TD Place are open, and ticket sales are approaching 10,000 with Suites, Club Level and South Stand Lower Bowl almost sold out.

2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs:

Final: Atlético Ottawa v Cavalry FC

Date: Saturday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET)

Location: TD Place, Ottawa, ON

Championship Semi-Final: Forge FC 1-2 Atlético Ottawa

Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 14h ET)

Location: Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON

Contender Semi-Final: Forge FC 0-1 Cavalry FC

Date: Sunday, November 2

Location: Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON

Quarter-Final: Cavalry FC 4-1 York United FC

Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 6pm ET)

Location: Spruce Meadows, Calgary, AB

Knockout Match: Halifax Wanderers FC 2-2 York United FC (York win 5-4 on penalties)







