U21 Canadian Abatneh Nominated for CPL Defender of the Year Award

Atlético Ottawa defender Noah Abatneh

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa defender Noah Abatneh has been nominated for the prestigious Defender of the Year Award following the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season.

Abatneh (21) turned in a standout 2025 session built on precision and control. He finished second among all CPL players in progressive carries (257) and led those with at least 750 minutes played in progressive carries per 90 (11.2). He also topped the league in successful passes (1,855) and passing accuracy (95.6 %). Abatneh's lone goal on the season was a critical one, a 96-minute game-winner against York United FC in April. This is Abatneh's first nomination for Defender of the Year and second nomination of the 2025 CPL Awards season, as he is also nominated for the Best Canadian U-21 Player award this year.

The winner of the Defender of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived and carved by artist Ruben Komangapik. The Walrus statue was chosen to honour the CPL's best defender because the animal is one of the ocean's toughest creatures, feared even by polar bears and killer whales, like a tenacious defender who is a true guardian of the gates for his squad.

The 2025 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, with appearances by OneSoccer personalities, current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

Forge FC's Daniel Nimick and Rezart Rama are nominated for the award in 2025. The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as by select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2025 CPL Regular Season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

Voting for the CPL's Defender of the Year award is based on performances during the 2025 Regular Season, not including the TELUS Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or 2025 CPL Playoffs action.

Atlético today defeated Forge FC in the Championship Semi-Final in Hamilton to bring a second Canadian Premier League Final to the nation's capital. Atleti hosted the 2022 CPL Final at TD Place against Forge in front of almost 15,000 fans.

