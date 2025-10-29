Forge FC's Daniel Nimick & Rezart Rama Nominated for CPL Defender of the Year Award

Published on October 29, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC defenders Daniel Nimick and Rezart Rama have been named finalists for the Canadian Premier League's Defender of the Year award, recognizing the league's top defensive performer during the 2025 CPL Regular Season.

Nimick, 25, delivered an outstanding first season in Hamilton, anchoring Forge's back line with reliability and strong two-way play. He led all CPL players in progressive carries (282), blocks (24) and possessions won in the defensive third (99). Nimick also finished second among CPL defenders with at least 500 minutes played in goals conceded per 90 (0.83). The centre-back contributed on the scoresheet as well, adding two goals and four assists. This marks his second career nomination for the award.

Rama, 24, emerged as one of the league's most effective fullbacks, ranking first among CPL defenders in interceptions (39) and duels won (143), while adding 46 tackles won - second-most among defenders. In possession, Rama was a key driver of Forge's transition play, finishing second among CPL defenders (fourth overall) in passes into the final third (227), and leading all fullbacks (fifth overall) in progressive carries (233). He also ranked second league-wide in forward passes (605), earning his first Defender of the Year nomination.

The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as select media members who consistently covered the 2025 CPL Regular Season. The recipient will be announced at an in-person ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

The Defender of the Year recipient will receive a handcrafted Inuit soapstone walrus sculpture by artist Ruben Komangapik, honouring the toughness and presence of the league's top defensive performer.

Fans can watch the ceremony live on OneSoccer at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.