Abatneh, Nimick, Rama Nominated for Defender of the Year

Published on October 29, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) News Release







Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) announced on Wednesday the nominees for the Defender of the Year award, honouring the best defender during the 2025 CPL Regular Season.

Atlético Ottawa's Noah Abatneh and Forge FC's Daniel Nimick and Rezart Rama are nominated for the award in 2025. The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as by select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2025 CPL Regular Season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

Voting for the CPL's Defender of the Year award is based on performances during the 2025 Regular Season, not including the TELUS Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or 2025 CPL Playoffs action.

Abatneh, 21, turned in a standout 2025 session built on precision and control. He finished second among all CPL players in progressive carries (251) and led those with at least 750 minutes played in progressive carries per 90 (11.2). He also topped the league in successful passes (1,855) and passing accuracy (95.6 %). Abatneh's lone goal of the season was a critical one, a 96-minute game-winner against York United FC in April. This is Abatneh's first nomination for Defender of the Year and second nomination of the 2025 CPL Awards season, as he is also nominated for the Best Canadian U-21 Player award this year.

Nimick, 25, again proved himself among the league's elite defenders. He led all CPL players in progressive carries (282), blocks (24) and possessions won in the defensive third (99). He also finished second among all defenders with at least 500 minutes played in goals conceded per 90'(0.83), highlighting both his defensive interventions and his positional discipline. Offensively, Nimick scored two goals and added four assists in his first season with Forge. This marks his second nomination for the award.

Rama, 24, laid claim to one of the sharpest defensive campaigns among the league's back-line options. He led all CPL defenders in interceptions made (39) and duels won (143), and finished second in tackles won (46). Offensively, he was also a key outlet in transition, finishing second among CPL defenders (fourth overall) in passes into the final third (227) and leading all fullbacks (fifth overall) in progressive carries (233). He also ranked second league-wide in forward passes (605). This is his first nomination for the award.

The winner of the Defender of the Year award will receive a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived and carved by artist Ruben Komangapik. The Walrus statue was chosen to honour the CPL's best defender because the animal is one of the ocean's toughest creatures, feared even by polar bears and killer whales, like a tenacious defender who is a true guardian of the gates for his squad.

The 2025 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, with appearances by OneSoccer personalities, current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.