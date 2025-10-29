Atlético Celebrate 30,000 Meals Allocated to Caldwell Family Centre

Published on October 29, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has reached a major milestone in the fight against food insecurity in the nation's capital, having allocated 30,000 meals to the Caldwell Family Centre.

Atlético's initiative allocates a case (30 meals) of delicious chicken products per red and white jersey sold to the Caldwell Family Centre's (CFC) food programs, thanks to front-of-jersey sponsors Maple Lodge Farms. Over 200 Ottawa residents receive a warm meal every day through the CFC's innovative programming.

This milestone was celebrated with a free community BBQ for 200 residents provided by Maple Lodge Farms at the Caldwell Family Centre on Tuesday, October 28, ahead of the Canadian Premier League Final, which comes to Ottawa on November 9.

"We are incredibly grateful to Atlético Ottawa and Maple Lodge farms for their continued support of our meal programs," said Eugene Williams, Executive Director, Caldwell Family Centre. "The 30,000 meals distributed over the last two years have made a huge impact as we respond to the challenge of food insecurity. Your generosity and commitment are transforming lives. We can't wait to celebrate Atlético Ottawa in their winner-takes-all CPL Final on November 9. Atleti are champions off the pitch, and we can't wait to celebrate them becoming champions on the pitch too."

Additionally, a $2,000 cheque from Atlético Ottawa was presented to CFC following this year's Thanksgiving Match at TD Place, which saw a portion of the ticketing revenue donated to the club's valued community partner.

"We are delighted to share this major milestone with such a pivotal community partner," said Thomas Stockting, Manager, Community Development. "Food insecurity is a harsh reality for residents, and the Caldwell Family Centre does an incredible job at supporting them. They are a pillar of the local community. Atlético comes into the community, and there are soccer fans everywhere. We want to earn their support by being a club that is important to them off the pitch, and we're grateful for Maple Lodge Farms and Caldwell Family Centre for their trust and support."

Maple Lodge Farms has been the Official Food Protein Partner of the Canadian Premier League since November 2022, and has its logo proudly displayed on the front of Atleti kits for the first time during the 2023 CPL season. A family-owned company and Canada's largest independently-owned poultry processor, Maple Lodge Farms is proud to help fuel Canada's elite soccer players and their fans, just as the company has fueled Canadian families with high-quality chicken products for more than six decades.

This initiative began in 2024 with the 'Community First' Kit and has continued into 2025 with the 'El Doblete' Kit (which commemorates 30 years since the famous League Title and Cup double-winning season of parent club Atlético de Madrid). This campaign furthers Maple Lodge Farms' long-standing commitment to fuelling Canadian communities.

"Maple Lodge Farms is proud to celebrate three years of partnership with Atlético Ottawa, marking a strong and positive relationship built on shared community values and a love for the game," a Spokesperson from Maple Lodge Farms. "Through this collaboration, Maple Lodge Farms and Atlético Ottawa have joined forces to fight food insecurity in Ottawa by donating products to the Caldwell Centre, helping provide essential support to families in need.

"As longtime partners, Maple Lodge Farms is thrilled to see Atlético Ottawa advance to the Canadian Premier League Finals. The company applauds the team's dedication, teamwork, and community spirit- both on and off the field."

Maple Lodge Farms will be found on the concourse at TD Place on Sunday, November 9, as Atlético Ottawa hosts a second Canadian Premier League Final in three years. With almost 15,000 fans packing the building in 2022, Atlético is on track to set a new CPL Final attendance record next week.

2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs:

Final: Atlético Ottawa v Winner of Contender Semi-Final

Date: Saturday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET)

Location: TD Place, Ottawa, ON

Championship Semi-Final: Forge FC 1-2 Atlético Ottawa

Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 14h ET)

Location: Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON

Contender Semi-Final: Forge FC v Cavalry FC

Date: Saturday, November 1 or Sunday, November 2

Location: Hamilton Stadium, Hamilton, ON

Quarter-Final: Cavalry FC 4-1 York United FC

Date: Sunday, October 26 (KO 6pm ET)

Location: Spruce Meadows, Calgary, AB

Knockout Match: Halifax Wanderers FC 2-2 York United FC (York win 5-4 on penalties)







