Antinoro, Abatneh Nominated for Best Canadian U-21 Player Award

Published on October 28, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa midfielder Gabriel Antinoro and defender Noah Abatneh have been nominated for the prestigious Best Canadian U-21 Player Award following the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) regular season.

Antinoro was a model of consistency for Atlético Ottawa this season, becoming the only U-21 domestic player to appear in all 28 matches for his club. The 21-year-old midfielder finished tied for second among U-21 domestic players in total chances created (25) and he ranked second among U-21 midfielders and forwards in progressive carries (156). His work rate and creativity in midfield helped drive Ottawa's attack across the regular season. This is his first nomination for the award.

Abatneh built on his 2024 campaign to become a key part of Atlético Ottawa's defensive core in 2025. The 21-year-old led all U-21 domestic players in progressive carries (251), the second-highest total among all CPL players. Confident on the ball and composed under pressure, Abatneh's ability to push play forward and read the game made him one of the league's most reliable young defenders. This is his second nomination for the Best Canadian U-21 Player award.

The number of nominees for the Best Canadian U-21 Player award has increased from three to five, reflecting the exceptional depth of young Canadian talent showcased throughout the 2025 CPL campaign. The expanded shortlist underscores the growing influence of U-21 players across the league, as emerging stars continue to play key roles and shape the future of the CPL.

Vancouver FC's Thierno Bah, 21; Halifax Wanderers FC's Tiago Coimbra, 21; and Forge FC's Hoce Massunda, 20, are also nominated for the award this year.

The winner of the Best Canadian U-21 Player will be awarded a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived by artist Taqialuk Nuna and carved by artist Ruben Komangapik. The Polar Bear statue is awarded annually to the CPL's Best Canadian U-21 Player because, like a developing player, the animal grows from a playful young cub to one of the most respected and formidable animals roaming Canada's North.

The 2025 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, with appearances by OneSoccer personalities, current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.

Atlético today defeated Forge FC in the Championship Semi-Final in Hamilton to bring a second Canadian Premier League Final to the nation's capital. Atleti hosted the 2022 CPL Final at TD Place against Forge in front of almost 15,000 fans.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, at the TD Place Box Office or by contacting Atlético Ottawa.







