Five Players Nominated for Canadian Premier League's Best Canadian U-21 Player Award

Toronto, ON - The Canadian Premier League (CPL) today announced the nominees for this year's Best Canadian U-21 Player award, recognizing the top domestic player aged 21 or younger during the 2025 CPL Regular Season.

The number of nominees for the Best Canadian U-21 Player award has increased from three to five, reflecting the exceptional depth of young Canadian talent showcased throughout the 2025 CPL campaign. The expanded shortlist underscores the growing influence of U-21 players across the league, as emerging stars continue to play key roles and shape the future of the CPL.

Atlético Ottawa's Noah Abatneh, 21, and Gabriel Antinoro, 21; Vancouver FC's Thierno Bah, 21; Halifax Wanderers FC's Tiago Coimbra, 21; and Forge FC's Hoce Massunda, 20, are nominated for the award this year.

The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as by select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2025 CPL Regular Season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

Voting for the CPL's Best Canadian U-21 Player award is based on performances during the 2025 Regular Season, not including the TELUS Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions Cup or 2025 CPL Playoffs action.

Abatneh built on his 2024 campaign to become a key part of Atlético Ottawa's defensive core in 2025. The 21-year-old led all U-21 domestic players in progressive carries (251), the second-highest total among all CPL players. Confident on the ball and composed under pressure, Abatneh's ability to push play forward and read the game made him one of the league's most reliable young defenders. This is his second nomination for the Best Canadian U-21 Player award.

Antinoro was a model of consistency for Atlético Ottawa this season, becoming the only U-21 domestic player to appear in all 28 matches for his club. The 21-year-old midfielder finished tied for second among U-21 domestic players in total chances created (25) and he ranked second among U-21 midfielders and forwards in progressive carries (156). His work rate and creativity in midfield helped drive Ottawa's attack across the regular season. This is his first nomination for the award.

Bah delivered a breakout season with Vancouver FC, providing pace and creativity from the flanks. The 21-year-old led all U-21 domestic players in assists (6), which also tied him for the third-most among all CPL players. He finished tied for second among U-21 domestic players in total chances created (25), while leading all players in his age group in duels won (159) and progressive carries among attacking players (162). Bah's combination of energy and vision made him a key contributor in Vancouver's attacking setup. This is his first nomination for the award.

Coimbra's campaign with Halifax Wanderers FC was among the most prolific ever by a young CPL striker. The 21-year-old led all U-21 domestic players with 12 goals - second-most among all CPL players - and ranked first in goals per 90 minutes (0.87), setting a new league record for the highest goals-per-90 rate ever recorded by a CPL player with at least 500 minutes played. He also led all forwards in aerial duels won (50), underscoring his dominance inside the box. This is Coimbra's first nomination for the award.

Massunda impressed in his first full season with Forge FC, showcasing technical quality and vision in the attacking third. The 20-year-old led all U-21 domestic players in touches in the opposition's box (108) and dribbles completed per 90 minutes (1.65). He also ranked second among U-21 players in assists (5), tied for sixth among all CPL players overall. His ability to break lines and create high-quality chances earned him his first nomination for the award.

The winner of the Best Canadian U-21 Player will be awarded a unique piece of Inuit soapstone art, conceived by artist Taqialuk Nuna and carved by artist Ruben Komangapik. The Polar Bear statue is awarded annually to the CPL's Best Canadian U-21 Player because, like a developing player, the animal grows from a playful young cub to one of the most respected and formidable animals roaming Canada's North.

The 2025 CPL Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on dedicated soccer channel OneSoccer beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, with appearances by OneSoccer personalities, current and former CPL players and coaches, as well as special guests from the Canadian soccer community.







