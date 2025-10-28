Forge FC's Hoce Massunda Nominated for CPL Best Canadian U-21 Player Award

Published on October 28, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HAMILTON, ONT. - Forge FC forward Hoce Massunda has been named one of five finalists for the Canadian Premier League's Best Canadian U-21 Player Award, recognizing the top domestic player aged 21 or younger during the 2025 CPL Regular Season.

Massunda, 20, made his first appearance of the season on April 12 against Pacific FC and quickly became a key part of Forge's attacking unit. He appeared in 25 of Forge's 28 regular season matches, including 16 starts, recording four goals and five assists. The forward also led all U-21 domestic players in expected assists (3.65), touches in the opposition box (108) and dribbles completed per 90 minutes (1.65), while ranking second among U-21 players in assists (5) - tied for sixth among all CPL players overall. His ability to break lines and create high-quality chances earned him his first nomination for the award.

The winner will be decided through voting by technical leadership from all eight CPL clubs as well as select media members, representing local and national outlets, who consistently covered the 2025 CPL Regular Season. The winner will be revealed at an in-person ceremony in Ottawa, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 7 as part of the 2025 CPL Final festivities.

This year's award features a handcrafted Inuit soapstone sculpture of a polar bear, created by artists Taqialuk Nuna and Ruben Komangapik, symbolizing the growth and strength of emerging Canadian talent.

Fans can tune in to the awards ceremony live on OneSoccer at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.







