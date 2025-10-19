Forge FC Clinch 2025 Canadian Premier League Shield, Earn 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Berth

Forge FC News Release







HAMILTON, ONT. - After a season-long pursuit, Forge FC today clinched the Canadian Premier League Shield as the league's Regular Season Winners for 2025, securing a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The milestone came on the final day of the 2025 regular season - known as The Outcome - which saw all eight teams kick off simultaneously and delivered high drama and unforgettable moments with CPL Shield and playoff positioning on the line.

Forge started the day sitting in first place in the CPL standings, two points ahead of Atlético Ottawa, and a victory over local rival York United FC secured the Shield for the Hamilton side. Forge lifted the Shield in front of the club's supporters in Hamilton following the club's final home match on Saturday, recognizing a season that embodied the drive and ambition at the heart of Canadian soccer's Rise to the North.

This is Forge's sixth major trophy since joining the CPL as an inaugural club in 2019. The side previously captured the North Star Shield as CPL Champions in 2019, 2020 and 2022, the North Star Cup as CPL Champions in 2023, and its first CPL Shield as Regular Season Winners in 2024.

In 2025, Forge delivered one of the most dominant regular season campaigns in league history, going 20 games unbeaten between April 5 and August 30. The club set a new record for fewest losses in a 28-game CPL season by season's end, surpassing the four-loss mark previously set by Cavalry in 2019 and matched in 2024. Forge also went undefeated at home for the first time in club history.

With the CPL Shield comes significant reward. Forge secured a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and has earned the right to host the Championship Semifinal against Atlético Ottawa on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. The winner of that match will host the 2025 CPL Final, the league's marquee postseason event.

