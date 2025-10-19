Atlético Ottawa Wins 1-0 over Halifax Wanderers FC, Falls Just Short of CPL Shield

Published on October 18, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has finished in 2nd place in the 2025 Canadian Premier League regular season, following a 0-1 win away to Halifax Wanderers FC. The Outcome saw all CPL teams kick off simultaneously around the league, and Forge FC's 3-0 win at home to York United was enough to lift their second consecutive CPL Shield.

The 2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs begin this week, and Atlético Ottawa will travel to Hamilton to face Forge FC in the Championship Semi-Final on Sunday, October 26 (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer). The winner of this match will host the Canadian Premier League Final on Sunday, November 9 (KO 5pm ET), live on OneSoccer and TSN), while the defeated team will host the Contender Semi-Final on Saturday, November 1.

KEY MOMENTS

Atlético Ottawa has finished second in the CPL table (15-11-2) in the 2025 Canadian Premier League regular season, two points behind Forge FC.

Score: 1-0. Richie Ennin gave Ottawa a late lead, firing home from close range with a front-footed effort. Assisted by Manu Aparicio (89').

Striker Richie Ennin, who joined the club in September, scored with his first effort on goal on his debut for the club having come on as a second half substitue.

2025 was a record-breaking season for Atlético Ottawa.

Atlético finished with 56 points, beating 2022's title-winning tally of 49 points.

Atlético's 54 goals scored established a new CPL regular season record (previous record: Cavalry FC, 51 goals - 2019).

Striker Samuel Salter has won the 2025 Golden Boot, with 19 goals scored (all from open play) in 28 matches - a new CPL record.

Salter is Atlético Ottawa's record goal scorer (36 goals).

Salter is now the CPL all-time leading goal scorer (45 goals).

Mexican forward David Rodríguez has finsihed the season with the most assists (9), equalling the CPL record for assists in a regular season (Sean Rea, Valour FC - 2022).

Rodríguez also scored 9 goals for Atlético.

Teammate and Canadian forward Ballou Tabla finsihed the season with 11 goals and 4 assists.

The Outcome! on TSN

All Canadian Premier League matches kicked off at 4pm ET on Saturday, October 18 (live on OneSoccer and TSN).

The Outcome! Match results:

Forge FC 3-0 York United FC

Vancouver FC 2-2 Cavalry FC

Halifax Wanderers FC 0-1 Atlético Ottawa

Pacific FC 1-4 Valour FC

2025 Canadian Premier League Playoff matchups:

Final: Winner of Championship Semi-Final v Winner of Contender Semi-Final

Championship Semi-Final: Forge FC v Atlético Ottawa

Contender Semi-Final: Loser of Championship Semi-Final v Winner of Semi-Final Qualifier

Semi-Final Qualifier: Cavalry FC v Winner of Knockout Match

Knockout Match: Halifax Wanderers v York United







