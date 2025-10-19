Cavalry FC to Kick off 2025 Canadian Premier League Playoffs on Atco Field on Sunday, October 26

Published on October 18, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, Alta. (Oct. 18, 2025) - Cavalry FC today clinched its place in the 2025 Canadian Premier League (CPL) Playoffs and will begin its quest for the North Star Cup on Sunday, Oct. 26 on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, after finishing third in the CPL regular season standings. A 2-2 draw against Vancouver FC at Willoughby Stadium in Langley, B.C. earlier today secured Cavalry's place among the regular season top three.

The club will host the winner of the knockout match between Halifax Wanderers FC and York United FC in the semifinal qualifier on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 4 p.m. MT / 6 p.m. ET.

The 2025 CPL Playoffs will kick off on Wednesday, Oct. 22 and run through the CPL Final on Sunday, Nov. 9. All five remaining matches in the CPL's Rise to the North, the quest to lift the coveted North Star Cup as CPL Champions by winning the CPL Final, will be broadcast on TSN and OneSoccer. The eventual CPL Champions will also earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, the premier club competition in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

Tickets for the 2025 CPL Playoffs on ATCO Field are now available and can be purchased at cavalryfc.ca/tickets. For more information on the CPL Playoffs, please visit https://www.canpl.ca/ risetothenorth.







